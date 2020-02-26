Founded in 1876, Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) is designated an institution of “the first class” in the Texas Constitution and is the second oldest public institution of higher education in the state. With an established reputation for producing engineers, nurses, and educators, PVAMU enrolls more than 8,500 students and offers baccalaureate degrees in 50 academic majors, 37 master’s degrees, and four doctoral degree programs through nine colleges and schools. A member of the Texas A&M University System, PVAMU is dedicated to fulfilling its land-grant mission of achieving excellence in teaching, research, and service.

The Position

The Director of Athletics reports directly to President Ruth J. Simmons and is a member of the President’s Executive Leadership Team. Responsible for the overall culture and management of the athletics department, the position provides strategic leadership, direction, and oversight for an eighteen-sport National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I FCS intercollegiate athletics program. He or she oversees strategic planning, fiscal affairs, staffing, fundraising and promotions, athletics facilities, regulatory compliance with respect to intercollegiate athletics, and general operations. The position works closely with multiple internal and external constituencies to advance PVAMU’s strategic objectives and goals, and represents the University to the NCAA and the Southwest Athletic Conference (SWAC). The Director of Athletics supervises a full and part-time staff of approximately 80 people and manages a $17 million operating budget.

Qualifications

Minimum requirements include a bachelor’s degree and 10 years of related management experience. The ideal candidate will have an advanced degree, 10 or more years of successful management experience with evidence of increased responsibility in intercollegiate athletics, and a working knowledge of NCAA Division I athletics and what is required to achieve success at that level. Additional expectations include: proven ability to lead and manage a complex organization; demonstrated experience in budgeting, financial planning, and revenue generation; demonstrated talent and an enthusiasm for raising private funds from donors and corporations; established record of achievement in the areas of marketing and promotions; knowledge of long-range financial planning in a complex organization; a demonstrable record of commitment and success in promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion among employees and student-athletes; and possess superb communication skills, optimism, resilience, commitment to ethics, and a personal style that balances confidence with humility.

Application and Nomination

Prairie View A&M University has retained Spelman Johnson to assist with this search. Review of applications will continue until the position is filled, but complete applications received by March 25, 2020 will be assured full consideration. To apply for this position please click on the Apply button, complete the brief application process, and upload your resume and position-specific cover letter. Confidential inquiries and nominations should be directed to Dell Robinson at ddr@spelmanjohnson.com or Jim Norfleet at jmn@spelmanjohnson.com. Applicants needing reasonable accommodation to participate in the application process should contact Spelman Johnson at 413-529-2895.

Background Check Requirements

All positions are security-sensitive. Applicants are subject to a criminal history investigation, and employment is contingent upon the institution’s verification of credentials and/or other information required by the institution’s procedures, including the completion of the criminal history check.

